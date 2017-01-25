Thousands expected for South Carolina school choice rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Several thousand people are expected to rally in Columbia as part of National School Choice Week.

Organizers say more than 2,500 students, parents, teachers and community leaders are gathering at the Township Auditorium on Wednesday. A program features student song and dance performances, along with testimonials from parents and school leaders about the difference school choice is making in the lives of families across the state.

The event is sponsored by the Palmetto Promise Institute, the South Carolina Public Charter School Alliance, Public School Options, and South Carolina Catholic Conference.

Organizers say it coincides with National School Choice Week, which features more than 20,000 events across the country.

