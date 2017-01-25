The Bridge: The Original Savannah Lip Sync Battle is Jan. 26th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready for the rowdiest show around? The Original Savannah Lip Sync Battle is Thursday, January 26th.

Six teams will square off for lip sync glory & the proceeds benefit the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. They are the Savannah Bananas, Vinny and Huc A Poos, Marcia Banes and Old Savannah Tours, Davey James and the Outback Crew, Mark Parker and the folks at B Historic Hotel and Elyse.

A $5 donation gets you in the door and five votes too. Each additional vote is just $1. Doors open at the Lucas Theatre at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour. Competition starts at 7 p.m.