Suspect Accused of Shaking Baby, Beating up Girlfriend

A Fugitive Files suspect who turned himself in earlier this week in now facing new charges.

Bryant Patterson turned himself into police on Monday.

He is now charged with two counts of first degree cruelty to children.

Garden City Police say the convicted child molester is accused this time of shaking a baby.

He remains behind bars tonight.

A convicted child molester is on the run again, this time for a crime he allegedly committed against his own baby.

“He’s charged with several instances of battering his girlfriend,” explains Garden City Detective Ken White. “There’s a charge of running from police,”

But Bryant Patterson’s criminal activity and warrants don’t stop there.

His latest charge, according to Garden City Police, involves his own four month old baby.

“A child was taken into the hospital,” details Detective White. “The doctors allegedly stated that the injuries were from shaken baby syndrome.”

The 24 year old is already a convicted child molester who spent a year and a half behind bars. Now he is on the run again, and in violation of his probation.

This time he allegedly committed his crime in front of witnesses.

Now Patterson is on the run, and as pictures show, he is armed and dangerous.

Bryant Patterson is 5’9″ 165 lbs. He was last seen in the area of Pines apartments or Plantation apartments in Garden City.

If you can help find Bryant Patterson, call Garden City Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at 912-234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.