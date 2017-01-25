Storm damage grace period ending for Savannah Code Enforcement

(SAVANNAH) The Property Maintenance Department in the Hostess City is beginning to move on property owners showing little or no progress with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Director Kimberly Corbin says nearly 120 days have passed since the storm. ” We are now starting to cite property owners for having uncompleted programs, or they haven’t, they haven’t gotten their insurance or they were waiting on their insurance, that time’s past and we’re now citing structures for that.” said Corbin. One home at the intersection of Skidaway Road and Bayberry Drive is one of the first to be slated for demolition. Neighbors report no storm repair since Matthew blew two trees down, smashing the home. Following an inspection, a day after a News 3 On Your Side Report, Corbin says action is planned to deal with the property. “We had an order by the building official today. we just got it back a little bit ago, that they did a structural evaluation and the structure is gonna have to be demolished.” said Corbin. Wells Fargo Bank owns the property and Corbin says they have 30 days to file an appeal.

As one situation is resolved, another is brought to WSAV. Jacquelyn Tanner says the tree resting on the utility line running through her back yard on the South Side has been that way since the night of the storm. Months of efforts to get the Crossroads Apartment, the property where the tree originates, to do something about it has been fruitless. Tanner says the tree is still resting on the wire, even though she’s called law enforcement for help on two occasions since Matthew. Tanner claims the complex had other trees on the fence removed after the storm. “That;s not fair…and when I talked with him, when I went round there with the police around there, he said he gonna get it but it’s still not got done yet.” said Tanner.

News Three attempted to talk with personnel at the Crossroads Apartment. A woman who would not identify herself beyond saying, “I collect the rent”, said she had “no knowledge of a tree on the fence”, even though it’s clearly visible less than 50 yards from the office where she was working. That worker said they’ve been employed at Crossroads Apartments for for 7 years, adding there were no plans to have any trees cut. Corbin inspected photos taken by WSAV and says inspectors will be dispatched to look into the situation.