SCCPSS School Board chooses consulting firm for superintendent search

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board took another step forward to find the next superintendent on Wednesday morning.

The school board members held a special meeting to select a consulting firm to help them with their superintendent search. The school system began searching for a firm in December 2016 and they’ve been reviewing candidate entries over the past few weeks.

They ultimately decided on Ray and Associates, Incorporated, a firm based out of the Midwest region with nearly 50 years of experience doing searches throughout the nation.

“They were very experienced, very professional. I made calls to board chairs all over the country to ask for their reference and overwhelmingly—it was very positive, glowing praise for this firm, so I have a lot of confidence that we’re going to have a good experience with them,” said Jolene Byrne, the SCCPSS School Board President.

The school board believes partnering up with this firm will help to ensure that the best candidate for the position is chosen.

“Having someone who has experience with a district like ours, both in size and in diversity is very important. Having someone who has a proven success record with turning around schools that have challenges is also essential. We also want someone who can work with students and community members from all over,” Byrne told News 3.

The estimated base-cost to hire this firm is $31,500 dollars.

Now that a firm has been selected, the school board says the next steps will include having the firm sign a contract and then setting up a timeline to fill the superintendent position.

The school board will also work with Ray and Associates, Incorporated, to form a Search Committee to help gather feedback from the community and keep them involved throughout the process.

Dr. Thomas Lockamy has served as the Superintendent of Schools for SCCPSS since July 2005 and he’s set to retire on June 1, 2017.

Click here to watch his interview on The Bridge as he talks about his tenure with SCCPSS.