Savannah State Band Protests Money, Treatment

Some not so sweet music for some Savannah State Marching band members.

They held a marching protest through campus on Wednesday, saying the school isn’t paying their full scholarships, making it a “work study” instead, and forcing the students to pay taxes for performing.

“Its a never ending cycle of I have a balance,” explains Ashling Dawkins, Tuba Section leader for the Savannah State band. “I have a scholarship, I can’t use my scholarship, i only get paid every two weeks, then when i get paid every two weeks there’s a federal and a state tax being taken off my scholarship. We have to survive, we are college students, we live we go on trips, we miss our meal swipes to perform for the institution.”

Even though the band has played almost two dozen events since New Year’s Day, they say they haven’t seen a dime of the money they are owed. They also say they have to pay for all their own meals on road trips, and if they miss meal time at the cafeteria while they are playing at a basketball or football game.

Because they don’t have the money they are owed, some aren’t being allowed to enroll in classes, and are getting notices saying they will be kicked out of their dorms.

“Grant in aid is federal money,” says Dawkins. “So to be charged a federal tax on federally granted money to the institution is unfair. That’s not ok, and its unfair treatment because Every time we are asked to perform we perform. Every time we are asked to go to a parade for the institution we go to that parade and we don’t wear our own name on our chest, we wear Savannah State university.”

Band members say as many as 75% of the members are in financial trouble, and may be forced to leave school because of the amount time for the band, and lack of support by the school.

News 3 asked Savannah State for comment on the band protest.

Loretta D. Heyward, AVP, Marketing & Communications replied:

A band student may sign two documents:

1. Band Assistantship Award Work Allocation — stipulates the amount the student will receive for a semester to participate in SSU band programs/activities. The award document specifies bi-weekly payments, which are taxable, during an academic semester.

2. Student Employment Contract and Certification/Office of Human Resources — document reflects the employment start/end dates; hourly rate; weekly hours; total hours p/semester; total hours for the semester/year; award for the semester/year, etc. The agreement specifies students may work up to 19 hours per week.

Students receive a copy of both documents. Neither document references a ‘lump sum payment or allocation’ as you mentioned.

As for the students’ grievances, the vice president of Student Affairs, Dr. Carl Walton, will schedule a meeting for students with senior administrators.