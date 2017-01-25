President Trump: millions voted illegally in November, state officials respond

The presidential election is over but maybe not for the man who won it. Donald Trump Wednesday called for an investigation into alleged voter fraud, claiming that as many as 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in November. The issue of losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton has been a touchy one for Mr. Trump. He says now if not for the alleged illegal votes, he would have won the popular votes as well.

Nationwide, there is no evidence to prove President Trump’s claims. Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp says he doesn’t believe there is much of a problem in this state, although he said he is currently looking into some reported voter fraud in Atlanta. ” I can just tell you from my perspective as Georgia’s chief election official that we had very few issues of that here in our state,” he told me by phone.

Kemp said he has spoken to one other official in another state who is having “all kinds of problems with registration and other issues.”

But Kemp says in Georgia there is the Voter ID law as well as “a voter verification process when people register to vote so we know that they’re a citizen of this state and this country.”

Thomas Mahoney, the chair of the Chatham County Board of Elections said he’s also not aware of any problems with local elections. “We do have a good system for voting, an excellent system for voting and I think people do have confidence in it and they should,” he said.

Mahoney says local election officials will follow any directions given to them by Secretary Kemp if the Trump Administration orders this state to be part of any nationwide investgiation. Mahoney said he couldn’t respond to questions about whether the president’s call for an investigation was undermining confidence in the election system but did say that the large numbers of alleged illegal voters thrown out by Trump may or may not be helpful. “It’s just difficult to investigate something that’s not precise,” he told me.

In South Savannah, I talked to two men, Stephen Karcher and Mark Lewis as they were leaving a restaurant. I asked both what they thought of President Trump calling for an investigation.

“I believe the statistics show there’s very little incidence of voter fraud.,” said Karcher. “Overall, I feel like it’s a waste of time and resources for our new president to be doing this investigation. Honestl,y I don’t know why he’s upset aobut losing the popular vote when he won the electoral college.”

Lewis who is an ardent Trump supporter said Trump’s claims “could be true and may be worth looking into .” But he also said “to spend millions of dollars on an investigation, I would probably not support that but I don’t see why it shouldn’t be investigated at least a little bit. if there are some allegations that can be verified, yes why not? But if it just an ego thing (for Trump) it’s going to continue to divide the country.”

We also contacted several members of Georgia’s Congressional delegation for comment. 1st district Congressman Buddy Carter told us “I have full faith in our election system and the State of Georgia to prevent voter fraud.”

Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson’s staff told us much the same thing saying the senator “has full faith in our election system and in Brian Kemp’s ability to prevent voter fraud in Georgia.”

Finally, staff from Georgia Senator David Perdue told us “”The American people elected Donald Trump to be our President and Senator Perdue has full confidence in our election system and Georgia’s ability to prevent fraud.”

Neither the senators nor Carter indicated if they agreed with the president regarding his claim that millions of people voted illegally in November.