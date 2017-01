Could we be one step closer to a merged Savannah and Chatham county government?

Representative Ron Stephens told news 3 that he is asking the Carl Vinson institute to study the effects merging the two would have.

Supporters say a merge could lower taxes and end duplicate services in the city and the rest of unincorporated Chatham County.

Depending on the results of the study, the plan would be to put the merger on the agenda, and in front of voters possibly as early as 2018