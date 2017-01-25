Memorial Health’s guidelines for flu season

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Memorial University Medical Center (MUMC) is hoping to better serve family, friends and staff members during flu season by tweaking its family presence policies.

The changes will apply to all patient care areas at MUMC starting on Jan. 24.

If you are experiencing cold symptoms you are advised to not enter any patient care areas at MUMC. No one with flu-like symptoms will be permitted in. Symptoms include fever, coughing, sneezing, sore throat or upset stomach.

If you aren’t experiencing cold systems and are over the age of 18 you are welcomed in the patient care areas.

Family and friends should wash their hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizer when entering and exiting a patient’s room or patient care area.

To help reduce the spread of the flu it is recommended getting the flu vaccine.

Unless special arrangements have been made (through your nurse) in advance, family and friends under age 18 are not allowed to enter patient care areas.

No more than two family members and friends per patients are allowed in the room at any time.