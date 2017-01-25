Making moves: Local dancers prep for world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
garrison-new

Good news for the Esther F. Garrison School of the Arts Dance Department!

They’re on their way to Atlanta this week to take part in the Youth America Grand Prix!

YAGP is the largest international ballet scholarship search.

Eight Garrison students will be competing.

Congratulations to: Arianna Gavrilas, Jamie Smith, Andre McGregor, Jada Williams, Kaitlyn Jones, Kayla Dietz, Nicole Sakuma and Summer Linton.

Students will vie for scholarships to study professionally year round. They are also able to compete to be a part of a professional ballet company.

Click here if you are interested in applying for the Garrison Dance Department for the 2017-18 school year.

The deadline is next Friday, February 3.

For more information, contact: Dance Department Director, LaShaundra Osborne or assistant director Lauren Hawthorne at: 912-395-5975; ext. 7795.

