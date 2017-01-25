Local church concerned for refugees future

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “We sponsored a family from Syria,” Rev. Stephen Williams, of First Presbyterian Church, said. “A mom and dad and a number of children and it’s been working out very well. The dad has a job now the children are in school and really getting to be a part of the community.”

Hope is what Williams and his church community give to families looking to start over.

“They donate furniture, they help move furniture, they help them find a job, they provide a lot of transportation,” Williams said. “We do this every few years. We form a relationship, we get that family launched and then we do it again.”

But our country’s leader threatens to stand in the way and investigate the refugee government system.

“It’s a cause for concern,” Williams said. “This whole new administration has a lot of initiatives that are catching people’s attention.”

Organizations, like Lutheran Services of Georgia, support refugees and churches. Something the new administration may not realize is how much of an impact they make.

“So many people that have lost their homes, their families, their family members are dead and when they come here they’re really seeking a new life,” Williams said.

At least ten of those families reside in Savannah.

“They own a home in Savannah, the family from five years ago, and they’re paying taxes and the kids are exceling in school, so it’s a wonderful success story,” Williams said.

The government has played a big role in those success stories and this church community hopes the door will remain open for refugees.

“This is a very careful process that the state department is vetting the families carefully,” Williams said. “I wait to see how this will unfold and if there will be support for these very severe measures.”

Trump will vet the immigration process and the refugee program in the coming days. More than 10,000 refugees came to America last year.