Georgia Casino Bill May Be Presented at Savannah-Chatham Day

A controversial proposal may only be a day away from getting in front of Georgia lawmakers.

Representative Ron Stephens plans to officially present a bill legalizing casino gambling as early as Thursday, which is Savannah-Chatham Day at the Capital.

“With the huge numbers of revenue that comes in you could put a police officer on every corner, not to mention the reduction of property taxes down to zero,” explained Stephens.

The bill would make gambling, both casino and horse racing, legal in Georgia.

But it would still be up to each municipality, and its voters, to decide if they would want a casino or track built in their area.

“This is clear 100% local control,” said Rep. Ron Stephens. “We can do anything we want to do at the state. But will the locals put it on the ballot and decide to put it on the ballot and the locals vote for it, it cant happen.”

As for the thought, or the place where a casino could go in Chatham County?

“The original thought was Hutchinson Island but none of the people are interested in that believe it or not. the companies interested in investing in our area are primarily down the I-95 corridor.”