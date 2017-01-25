FUGITIVE FILES: Viewer Tip Leads to Car Thief Arrest

After months on the run, a viewer who watched News 3’s Fugitive Files and looked at Crimestoppers Facebook page helped put a wanted car thief behind bars.

Jelvin Folston was arrested on Tuesday night in Chatham County.

He is the 194th suspect arrested after being profiled on Fugitive Files.

One of two men wanted for stealing a driver’s running car from a gas station has turned himself in to police.

Joshua Judson gave himself up to Garden City Police last week after we aired his story on News 3.

Judson is the 148th suspect arrested after being profiled on Fugitive Files.

His alleged accomplice, Jelvin Folston, remains on the loose tonight.

Folston may be staying at the Chatham City apartments.

Garden City Police need your help finding a pair of auto theft suspects.

Jelvin Folston and Joshua Judson are both wanted men. Two of three men accused of stealing a man’s running car.

“Apparently he got out of the car and left the keys inside the vehicle, walked inside,” said Garden City Detective Ken White.

This picture from the El Cheapo gas station on Augusta road shows the suspects just before the crime.

“Two of them jumped in the car, one in the passengers seat one in the driver’s seat the other one in a car they drove in together and they drove off together,” explained Detective White

The car was later found damaged in Savannah, police also were able to find and arrest Valancia Williams, one of the alleged thieves.

But Judson and Folston are still on the loose.

Judson works at a pizza restaurant on Minus ave, Folston is on probation from Chatham County, and both are living at the Chatham City Apartments.

While the suspects are wanted, police say the driver is also to blame.

“If they leave the car running, probably people standing outside have no interest in taking the vehicle, all of a sudden they take the opportunity and drove off,” said White.

