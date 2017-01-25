Documenting a Movement: Locals share stories from the Women’s March on Washington

As we saw last week, numbers grew by the tens of thousands during the Women’s Marches for solidarity held across the country. Women, children, and men took to the streets in our nation’s capitol and here at home in a show of solidarity.

Clinton Edminster, CEO of Starlandia Supply, and local journalist and photographer, Molly Hayden, join the conversation to talk about their experience, documenting the movement, and where they go from here.

More Details:

Sunday, January 29, from 6 to 8 pm, the public is invited to Trinity United Methodist Church for an evening of story-telling from the Women’s March on Washington. Hear from Savannah participants on why they went, what they took away, and the work that needs to be done.

