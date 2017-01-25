Comedy, Rap, Blues & even Classical Music in Do Savannah Magazine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get the skinny on Rachael Shaner’s album debut, the Tedeschi Trucks Band in Savannah, Dope KNife dropping his 5th album, the Savannah Philharmonic playing Rodgers & Hammerstein & Savannah’s inaugural Comedy Fest all in Do Savannah Magazine.
What: Lulu The Giant debut album release party
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Trinity United Methodist Church, 225 W. President St.
Cost: $10
Info: luluthegiant.com
What: Tedeschi Trucks Band
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Savannah Civic Center, Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 W. Oglethorpe
Cost: $35-$79.50
Info: tedeschitrucksband.com
What: Dope KNife album release party
When: 10 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: El-Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St.
Cost: Free
Info: dopeknife.com
What: The Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus present The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $16-$75
Info: 912-651-6550, savannahcivic.com
What: Savannah Comedy Fest
When: Jan. 27-28; doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: McDonough’s Restaurant & Lounge, 21 E. McDonough St., Perry Street entrance
Cost: $10 per show, $15 each day for a festival pass
Info: savannahcomedyfest.com