Arrests made in two sexual assault cases

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police have arrested two men, charging them in separate sexual assault cases involving teenage girls.

On Tuesday, January 24, officers quickly apprehended and arrested 34-year-old Rashaun Newton in the woods on the 4300 block of Ogeechee Road, charging him with sexual battery. At about 10:30 p.m. the incident was reported to police. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Chatham Parkway, gathering preliminary information that enabled them to locate and arrest him within minutes.

On Monday, January 23, Special Victims Unit investigators arrested 32-year-old Johnathan Chisolm. He is charged with rape for an incident occurring last week near a wooded area on Autobahn Street, involving a teenage acquaintance.

Both cases remain under investigation by SCMPD.

Anyone with additional information on these cases should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.