Woman contacts News 3, worries tree is a danger to her sister’s home

“Well i’m worried about her life and her health. For the last 100 days since Hurricane Matthew she hasn’t been able to sleep in any of her bedrooms ..” Bobi Bradley tells me.

We’re standing in front of her sister’s home. There is a large uprooted tree in the front yard that was originally on her neighbor’s property. But now it’s hanging over her sister’s roof. When the tree uprooted during the hurricane a few months ago, it knocked down a large limb which damaged the roof. Bradley says the damage allowed the roof to leak in the part of her sister’s home where the bedrooms are located. She also says because of safety concerns, i.e. that the tree may fall at anytime, that her sister has been sleeping on an air mattress in another part of the home.

“You can see that this tree has already caused hole in her roof and we believe that the roots have also caused damage to the water lines,” she tells me.

Bradley says her sister’s insurance company has told her to contact the neighbor. The neighbor told us he believes the tree which is now “not” over his property line is not longer his responsbility.

Bradley and her sister disagree. About three weeks ago, Bradley began calling county officials. “Someone needs to do something before my sister is hurt or killed,” she told us.

The County told us that this situation is unfortunate but that the county cannot become involved unless the tree is on a public right of way. It suggested that Bradley and her sister contact a lawyer saying this is a “civil” matter. Perhaps so, but Bradley remains surprised that nothing can be done by someone in a position of authority. “I mean you can get fined for your grass being 18 inches tall but they can’t make someone move a tree that’s a danger to someone’s life and health?” she asked me.

Bradley told us she had contacted Chatham County Commissioner Pat Ferrell who had referred her to the county building inspection department. I called Commissioner Ferrell who spoke with me at length, indicating this was a difficult situation and that in terms of tree removal from the hurricane, there can be some gray areas. Ferrell did indicate he would drive by the home to see for himself and then try to figure out if there is anything that the county can do to intervene.