U.S. Senate Confirms Gov. Nikki Haley As Next Ambassador To The United Nations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Nikki Haley was today confirmed by the United States Senate as the next U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Upon confirmation, the governor stepped down to be sworn into her new role.

Pursuant to Article IV, Section 11 of the South Carolina Constitution, Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster officially assumed the role of governor as soon as Gov. Haley stepped down.

Gov. McMaster will serve the remainder of Gov. Haley’s unexpired term, which will end on January 9, 2019.

Gov. Haley will join Gov. McMaster for a ceremonial swearing-in to document the transfer of power this afternoon in the second floor lobby of the statehouse at 6:30 PM.