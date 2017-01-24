The Savannah Philharmonic visits The Bridge ahead of “The Best of Rodgers & Hammerstein” performance

Courtney Cole headshot By Published:
bridge-savannah-philharmonic-visit

SAVANNAH, Ga.

If you’re looking for an amazing concert experience, look no further! This weekend at The Johnny Mercer Theater, the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus is performing “The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein.”

It will include many of your Broadway favorites and not to mention a some very special cameo appearances from the Savannah Theater!

Peter Shannon, the Savannah Philharmonic Conductor, and Monica Harper Dekle, the Chorus Master, stopped by The Bridge on Tuesday to tell us what fans can expect and how they’re using their performance as entertainment and arts outreach in the community.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the full interview.

If you’re planning to go to the show, here’s what you need to know:

The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Saturday, January 28th

Johnny Mercer Theater

Click here to buy tickets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s