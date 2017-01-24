The Savannah Philharmonic visits The Bridge ahead of “The Best of Rodgers & Hammerstein” performance

SAVANNAH, Ga.

If you’re looking for an amazing concert experience, look no further! This weekend at The Johnny Mercer Theater, the Savannah Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus is performing “The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein.”

It will include many of your Broadway favorites and not to mention a some very special cameo appearances from the Savannah Theater!

Peter Shannon, the Savannah Philharmonic Conductor, and Monica Harper Dekle, the Chorus Master, stopped by The Bridge on Tuesday to tell us what fans can expect and how they’re using their performance as entertainment and arts outreach in the community.

Click ‘Play’ to hear the full interview.

If you’re planning to go to the show, here’s what you need to know:

The Best of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Saturday, January 28th

Johnny Mercer Theater

Click here to buy tickets.