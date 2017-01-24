Senators Isakson, Perdue Lead Senate in moment of silence for Georgia tornado victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAV) – U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) today led the U.S. Senate in a moment of silence to reflect on the lives lost over the weekend during the deadly tornadoes that touched down in south central Georgia.

“I rise today to express my sympathy and support for the people of my home state, Georgia,” said Senator Perdue before requesting the Senate observe a moment of silence. “This past weekend, severe storms and deadly tornados tore through South Georgia, destroying homes and businesses and taking lives, unfortunately, of at least 15 Georgians. Among those areas hit the hardest were counties surrounding the cities of Adel and Albany.

These counties and cities are very near where I grew up and where I now reside personally. When last weekend’s storms hit, emergency management teams there were still leading recovery efforts in response to deadly storms that had just caused widespread destruction earlier this month.

I am very grateful for the tireless and ongoing efforts of our first responders in our state and stand with our Georgia families during this difficult time. Our hearts, of course, go out to the families affected by these severe storms.”

“I want to thank my partner, Senator Perdue, for arranging this colloquy today,” said Senator Isakson during remarks on the Senate floor. “I want to join him in expressing sympathy to the families of those who were lost in Georgia and to the thousands and thousands of Georgians who have been injured, displaced or lost valuable property.

My wife Dianne sends her wishes as well. This part of Georgia is very close to me. I grew up as a young boy working on a farm in Fitzgerald, Georgia, not far from Albany. I know what these people are like, and they are salt of the each kind of folks.

They don’t deserve something like this happening, but they do deserve and merit everything we can do to get them aid. I’m so happy Secretary Kelly called me yesterday to offer the services of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Governor Deal has done job of arranging the disaster area, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency are already in place. My heart goes out to the injured. My heart goes out to my state, and my prayers go out to the families of those injured and in the hospital and those who perished in the terrible tornadoes.”

“Mr. President, we ask that we observe a moment of silence for the lives lost in Georgia and across the Southeast,” Senator Perdue concluded.

Georgia’s U.S. House delegation, led by U.S. Reps. Austin Scott (R-GA-8) and Sanford Bishop (D-GA-2) also held a moment of silence on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday.