SCMPD investigating homicide on Mercy Boulevard

Courtesy WSAV Photojournalist Drew Hunt
Courtesy WSAV Photojournalist Drew Hunt

Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide on the 12300 block of Mercy Boulevard at the Joseph’s Landing apartment complex.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the apartment for a welfare check. A female was found dead inside. Next of kin has not yet been notified.

Police are following active leads and this does not appear to be a random incident. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information may also contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (912) 234-2020.

