SC storm recovery intake schedule

Columbia, S.C., (WSAV) — The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) has opened mobile intake centers to accept individual applications for housing recovery related to the October 2015 storm. The mobile offices will serve three counties each day and alternate locations to reach citizens around the state more effectively.

Mobile intake centers will be set up in the following counties or combined county areas: Bamberg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Charleston, Darlington-Florence, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville-Spartanburg, Horry, Kershaw-Lee, Marion, Newberry-Fairfield-Greenwood, and Orangeburg. Each mobile office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Mobile Intake Center Schedule



SCDRO also operates two permanent intake centers located at 318 E. Main Street in Kingstree and 725 Broad Street in Sumter. The permanent intake centers are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Citizens may make appointments for intake services at any office by contacting their case manager or contacting SCDRO directly. Residents may contact SCDRO by calling 1-844-330-1199 or visiting the SCDRO website at http://www.scstormrecovery.com.

The goal is to serve as many citizens as possible. SCDRO intends to repair or replace approximately 1,500 homes affected by the October 2015 Storm. The program is designed to assist Low to Moderate income households. The highest priority will be given to households with documented damage and homeowners who are 65 years old or older, persons with documented disabilities, or households with children five years old or younger. The program focuses on the repair or replacement of homes for the most vulnerable citizens that do not have the resources to repair or rebuild their homes.

SCDRO will provide eligible citizens with safe, sanitary and secure homes. Any previous funds for home repair received such as homeowner’s insurance, funds from FEMA or local charities, will be subtracted from the total.

Citizens applying for assistance should prepare by collecting the correct documents before visiting the intake center. Finding the required documents can be difficult after a devastating event. To ensure proper intake, the citizen will need to bring the following documentation: a state issued form of identification from the applicant, birth certificates for all persons in the household ages 5 and under, proof of income for persons in the household ages 18 and older, proof of any disability, and insurance policies.

The program does not apply to residents of Richland and Lexington County or the City of Columbia, as these jurisdictions received separate grant money. The 22 counties served by the program include Bamberg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Newberry, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

The deadline for citizens to apply for this program is April 30, 2017.

For more information, please visit the SCDRO website at http://www.scstormrecovery.com.