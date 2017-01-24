SC Chamber of Commerce hosting free class on export incentives

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Spartanburg Chamber to host the free Export Incentives Program Overview that will showcase representatives from the S.C. Department of Commerce (SDC) and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The event is will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce (105 N. Pine Street in Spartanburg). Registration will be at 8:30 am and the event will be from 9 am until noon.

The two reps will provide information about incentive programs that can help your company’s product. According to a new’s release from the SDC, more than 70% of the world’s purchasing power is located outside the U.S. and exporting is integral to the success of a business.

With the SDC providing incentives for qualified export-related activities the program will help businesses understand their options.

More information on the event, including registration, can be found here.