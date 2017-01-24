Savannah Area Farmers Can Nominate Local Schools for STEM Grants

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program is back in Savannah Area to invite farmers to nominate local public schools for the chance to win $10,000 and $25,000 grants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program is on a mission to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, will award approximately $2.3 million in 2017 to deserving schools – giving farmers the opportunity to make a difference in their community and contribute to local students’ success. Since the program began in 2011, it has awarded more than $11 million to schools in rural America.

Farmers can nominate their school district from now through April 1, 2017. Savannah Area farmers can nominate eligible public school districts online at http://www.GrowRuralEducation.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

More information on the program can be found in the press release below. Additionally, if you’re interested, I can connect you with a program spokesperson for more details, as well as provide information on past winning school districts in your area.

