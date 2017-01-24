Savannah Area Farmers Can Nominate Local Schools for STEM Grants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program is on a mission to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.

The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, will award approximately $2.3 million in 2017 to deserving schools – giving farmers the opportunity to make a difference in their community and contribute to local students’ success. Since the program began in 2011, it has awarded more than $11 million to schools in rural America.

Farmers can nominate their school district from now through April 1, 2017. Savannah Area farmers can nominate eligible public school districts online at http://www.GrowRuralEducation.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.

