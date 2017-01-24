Roads still flooded from weekend storms, Community asks for help

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. – A woman in low riding car drives slowly across a flooded dirt road as she attempts to get to the other side of the stream.

“A lot of people have had to work on their vehicles,” Dusty Wright, who lives on Osteen Road, said. “The under carriage of it, front ends have been tore up, so I mean it needs to be fixed.” It needs to be addressed.”

Storms, like the ones that ripped through the state over the weekend, constantly turn Osteen Road into a mini river.

“I’ve been livin out here for almost 10 years and I know the roads been like this the whole time,” Wright said.

The culprit is the storms mixed with high levels of water from nearby rivers.

“This is mostly swamp on the backside of us and when the river gets up and we have a good bit of rain it’s over the road in more places than this most of the time,” Wright said.

The dirt road is about four miles southeast of Highway 80 in Bloomingdale, but the city can’t do a thing about it.

“The part that we’re talking about is out in the county and we’re still fighting that,” Ben Rozier, the mayor of Bloomingdale, said.

Dusty Wright who lives on the other side of the water says he’s reached out to the county for help.

“I email them, call them. Sometimes they respond sometimes they don’t, but not too long after that they do a little bit of work and then they take off,” Wright said.

He added that the work they do just isn’t enough.

“This road needs to be fixed,” Wright said. “The county they kind of seem like that we’re out of sight out of mind and they’ll come in and do a quick fix.”

News 3 has reached out to the county for a response and we are waiting to hear back.