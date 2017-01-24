Neighbors worry hurricane damaged house is now a hazard

(SAVANNAH) A home destroyed by two trees the night Hurricane Matthew hit the Hostess City remains in virtually the same state as it did the day after the storm. The property is located in the 2400 block of Bayberry Drive at the intersection with Skidaway Road. Ginger Collins, who lives across the street from the house says she heard the trees smash the house as she rode out the storm in her home. “”Come out the next morning and there was like seven houses down this way that the trees had fell on.” Collins said, adding it’s the only house on the street that still has trees on it. Liz Graham’s grandson lives near the house on Bayberry and wonders why there has been no clean-up activity so far. “This is, it’s been October, here it is the first of the year and this should have been taken care of by now.” said Graham. Collins says she has seen some municipal activity at the property. “I’ve seen the city come out and look at it and take pictures, but nothing’s been done so far…I want it cleaned up ’cause it’s an eyesore.” Collins said.

Both Graham and Collins say safety is a real concern because the property has open gates and the weight of the trees continue to bare down on what’s left of the house. ” It’s been cavin’ in, you know, when it first happened the garage was still standing, so you know it was, um, so yeah, I think it’s real dangerous now.” said Collins. “It’s really a danger, It’s dangerous because it’s a lot of kids in this area, you know, especially little boys. They like to explore. There is no fence up, nothing to keep them out at all.” Graham added.

There is a not taped to the front door of the house for anyone with a “maintenance concern” about the property. It turns out to be a Wells Fargo property that’s not quite ready for listing. The bank says there is a local contact person responsible for the maintenance of the property. Messages to the number provided were not returned by Tuesday afternoon. Collins looks to the city to hold the property owners accountable. “They have the abandoned building law around so I think they out to have already done something, somebody out to have already done something with it.” said Collins. City representatives did respond to WSAV emails. The Director of the Code Enforcement Department did return emails and have agreed to an interview about the situation. In the meantime, Collins and Graham say the house looks almost exactly as it did the day after Matthew, but it’s more than just a stark reminder of the storm, they say it’s unsafe.