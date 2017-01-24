Mans ear bitten off in a President Trump argument

(WPXI/NBC News) A Pittsburgh man is recovering after his ear was bitten off during an argument over President Donald Trump.

Marcos Ortiz says his roommate became upset about Trump’s immigration policy after the two had been out drinking, saying he didn’t want to be deported.

As Ortiz tried to flee, he was assaulted.

“He pushed me, and I go all the way,” Ortiz said.

Police say they know who the ear-biting suspect is, but have declined to name him while they searched for the suspect and continue to investigate.

