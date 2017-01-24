London based tour company designs tour for dogs

London (WSAV) — What’s described as the world’s “first” tour bus designed especially for dogs took some pampered pooches on sightseeing tours of London.

Tour bus promoter “more than doggyssentials” (spelled more th>n doggyssenti>ls) said over 160 dogs enjoyed a ride on the special “k-nine” bus over the three days last week of the one-off event.
The route concentrated on London’s dog-walking hotspots.

Dog owners joined their pets on board the traditional London bus painted green and sporting new seat covers.

The company said the rides were sold out every day.

