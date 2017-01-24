Henry McMaster is South Carolina’s Governor

Nikki Haley’s confirmation as UN Ambassador means Lieutenant Governor Henry McMaster is the new Governor of South Carolina.
McMaster was sworn in tonight at the statehouse in Columbia.
Well-wishers including Haley were there to support him.
He has served as Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
McMaster becomes the 117th governor of South Carolina.
