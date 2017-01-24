Georgia storm damage brings about a concert by some famous artists

Georgia (WSAV) — There is a major benefit concert in the works for tornado victims in Georgia. It is all meant to benefit victims of the tornadoes and deadly storms. Phillip Phillips has confirmed that he will perform and so have Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell.

Bo Henry and song writer Dallas Davidson are putting the event together.

Bo Henry shares his thoughts and motivation

“This is a time for us to really get together and raise some money for people that need it, it’s impacted our hometowns and you know we do a lot of charities over the years we’ve all done charities but this hit home and really was no hesitation from anybody.”

Dallas Davidson also shares his thoughts

“The main thing that still gets me going about it is that people are still, nobody is their still just as ready to help today as they were on January 2nd.”

Henry and Davidson are still on the hunt for additional performers and have not yet confirmed a date.