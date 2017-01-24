GA Department of Labor to host career fair in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, GA (WSAV) – Looking for a job? The Georgia Department of Labor’s (GDOL) will be hosting a career fair with 13 employers on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Brunswick Career Center (2517 Tara Lane in Brunswick, GA).

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or a General Education Diploma (GED).

The 13 employers include; Brunswick Job Corporation, Coastal Home Care, Coca-Cola, G4S Security, Glynn County Board of Commissioners, J.C. Penney, Magnolia Manor, Manpower, Teamwork Services, Troy University, Trueblue, Villas by the Sea and Zaxby’s.

Positions range from backline cooks, caregivers, cashiers, computerized numerical control machinist, electrical maintenance technician, front desk clerk, housekeeper, code enforcement, payroll clerk, pool hut attendant, retail clerk, teller, upscale security officer, along with certified nursing assistant (CNA) and licensed practical nurse (LPN).

According to a release from GDOL the employers will be hiring workers, discussing present and future career opportunities and give educational support.

You are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally for the fair.

Job seekers planning to attend the event are encouraged to visit employgeorgia.com to create an account and upload, or prepare, a resume. Having an Employ Georgia account and resume expedites the interview process.

For more information about the event, or employers wanting to register, contact the GDOL’s Brunswick Career Center at (912) 264-7244. The career center is open to serve the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with us on social media.