Falwell says he’ll have a spot on President Trump’s team but won’t leave Liberty

Jerry Falwell said this on Tuesday; regarding his role in the Trump Administration

I couldn’t. I just had too much unfinished business here at liberty. I sat with Betsy Devos at the service at the National Cathedral. We had a nice chat and shared a lot of ideas. So I will be actively involved but there’s no way I could leave liberty. I sat with Betsy DeVos at the National Cathedral and we had a nice chat and shared a lot of ideas so I will be actively involved but there’s no way I could leave Liberty.”

Further interview questions by NBC News Reporter Jenna Zibton:

Jenna Zibton (NBC News Reporter)

“Anything official that you are going to take on in the Trump team?”

Jerry Falwell (Liberty University President)

“I’ll have to keep you focused it’s still all in the process.”

Jenna Zibton (NBC News Reporter)

“Okay, But you haven’t ruled it out.”

Jerry Falwell (Liberty University President)

Oh no, I’m definitely going to have some sort of official role but I just don’t know what it’ll be. I just can’t leave Liberty.”

More information on Mr. Falwell and his role with the Trump Administration will be brought to you once more information comes in.