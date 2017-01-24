Sierra Nevada Brewing is recalling select bottles of its’ pale ales

CONSUMER ALERT: Check your fridge. A major beer company has issued a recall.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is recalling some of its bottled beer in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

The recall applies to eight brands, including Torpedo Extra IPA, Hop Hunter IPA, Pale Ale, and Nooner.

The company says glass can break off and fall into the bottle.

Sierra Nevada says consumers who purchased the recalled beer will be eligible for a refund and are advised not to drink it.