Bengals’ Jones issues apology after police release video

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals player Adam ”Pacman” Jones has apologized through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest.

”Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January,” the statement said. ”Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis.”

The statement from attorneys Timothy Schneider and Alex Triantafilou that was released Monday night says that Jones ”sincerely apologizes” to the officers, Bengals organization and the fans. It adds that Jones is committed to counseling and anger management.

He was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the night after Cincinnati’s season ended with a 6-9-1 record. The 33-year-old cornerback was charged for the confrontation and for allegedly spitting on a nurse as he was processed at the county jail.

Cincinnati police released a video on Monday showing Jones’ behavior in the back seat of a police car as he was taken to the jail. Jones asks what charges he’s facing and when he’s told two misdemeanors, he unleashes a stream of profanity toward the police officers.

At one point, Jones tells one: ”I hope you die tomorrow.”

The Bengals took the unusual step of issuing an apology; the team usually declines comment on pending legal cases.

”We are extremely disappointed with Adam’s behavior,” the team said. ”The behavior in the video is not what we expect from our players. The club is aware that Adam has put forth his own apology. However, we also offer an apology to the public and to our loyal fans.”

Jones has said he’ll be exonerated of the charges.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said recently he wanted to know what punishment the NFL plans for Jones, whose case was continued until Feb. 10. The NFL could suspend Jones for the start of next season under its player conduct policy.

”The matter remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday by email.

Arrests and suspensions had nearly ended Jones’ career before the Bengals signed him in 2010.

The former West Virginia star was the sixth overall pick in the 2005 draft. His off-field problems started with a strip club melee in Las Vegas in 2007. He pleaded the equivalent of no contest to a misdemeanor charge, but was blamed for instigating violence that led to someone else shooting two club employees, one of whom was left paralyzed from the waist down. He was ordered to pay more than $12.4 million in damages. The NFL suspended Jones for the 2007 season.

He was traded to the Cowboys, and was suspended again in 2008 for six games over an alcohol-related altercation with a bodyguard that the Cowboys provided.

