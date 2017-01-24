BCSO investigating possible St. Helena shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:20 am where medical staff informed them of a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm was dropped off by a personal car.

According to officials, the victim claims to have been shot in the arm while walking on Seaside Road near the Gloria Potts Center on St. Helena.

He also said the gunshot came from a white Buick with tinted windows but was unable to provide any description of the person that shot him.

Deputies also state that the victim refused to provide the name of the person who dropped him off at the hospital to them or investigators.

The man was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Corporal Jennifer Snider at (843)255-3421 or CrimeStoppers