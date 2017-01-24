Air-strikes on isis positions in Eastern Syria captured on video

Russia (WSAV) — The Russian defense ministry officials released footage that show (they say) airstrikes on isis positions in Eastern Syria.

The defense ministry said six of its tu 22 m 3 bombers flew from their base in Russia to strike isis facilities in the province of Deir el-Zour today.

It said they successfully hit all designated targets, including an ammunition factory, arms and ammunition depots and weapons locations.

Russian bombers also flew similar missions for the past few days.

The raids came as Syrian government troops in Deir El-Zour found themselves in an increasingly desperate situation, cut in half in an ongoing isis offensive.