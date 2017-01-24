A Swedish snowmobile rider has become the first person to successfully perform a double backflip on a snowmobile.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)– Daniel Bodin has been in a race with American rivals to achieve the feat and, in a forest near his home in Malung on Monday he pulled off two full backflip rotations.

The 31 year old was keen to complete the feat this month as his rivals are due to attempt the same challenge at the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado at the end of January.

There have been previous high-profile attempts at the elusive trick and Bodin said he had been trying his whole life for this moment.

“I still haven’t realized that I made it. I am the first in the world to do a double backflip with a snowmobile that weighs almost 500 pounds.”

“I have been working for this for so many years and for the past two years I have really been on it and now finally I have made it. I was so close to just calling it quits.”

This isn’t the first record Bodin has set.

In 2008, he came to the world’s attention when he set the world record for the longest backflip of a snowmobile, launching the machine nearly 150 feet.

Bodin has won three x games gold medals and he will be hoping to add to those numbers at the upcoming games at the end of this month.