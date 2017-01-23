Traffic Advisory: Interstate Improvement construction project on I95 Northbound

interstate-impovement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Interstate Improvement will be starting a construction project with SCDOT on I95 Northbound tonight January 23, 2017.

The project Limits are on I95 from mile post 4.0 to 18.30 North Bound and mile post 22.52 to 4.0 South bound.

This project consists of concrete repair, joint sealing, shoulder repair, and diamond grinding. We will begin with the diamond grinding process on the Northbound side at mile post 4 with a 3 mile lane closure and moving the closure north each night.

We will be working 6:00PM to 9:00AM nightly and removing the lane each morning. Delays should be expected. The project is expected to finish at the end of July.

