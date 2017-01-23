Tornado Hit Ft Stewart area Sunday

Storm survey finds EF-1 tornado hit near Ft Stewart, GA.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC, has determined that an EF-1 tornado occurred 11 miles NNW of Ft Stewart in Liberty County Georgia on Sunday, January 22nd.  This tornado had wind speeds of 95-100 mph.

The weather team found approximately 100 trees snapped and 50 uprooted along a path that crossed Georgia Highway 119.

A final assessment including complete results of the survey are expected to be completed by Tuesday, January 24th.

