The Bridge: The Mighty 8th hosts Model Plane Day Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Do you like model planes? The Mighty 8th Air Force Museum is celebrating its 75th Anniversary with a Model Plane Day Camp.

It’s Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids ages 6 – 16 will learn to build model planes. The cost is $30 and it includes lunch, the model and supplies.

Kids of all ages also have a chance at the Family Model Building Classes at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Cost is $15 and includes the model and supplies.

Reservations are needed for the day camp and suggested for family classes, call 912.988.1835 or email education@mightyeighth.org to sign up.