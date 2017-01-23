Local Red Cross to send volunteers to support Georgia Tornado Response

By Published: Updated:
american-red-cross

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – After being hit with deadly storm systems in South Georgia over the past 48 hours, the American Red Cross of the Southeast and Coastal Georgia will be sending trained disaster volunteers to help in Albany.

The schedule is fluid with volunteers deploying through the day today (Monday, Jan. 23).

According to a release from the Red Cross, they will be working with local organizations and partners to respond to those in need.

The volunteers range in expertises from logistics, sheltering, emergency response drivers, health services, spiritual care and disaster assessment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s