Local Red Cross deploys volunteers to help storm ravaged communities in Georgia

Local Red Cross volunteers hit the road heading to storm-ravaged communities in Georgia
Local Red Cross volunteers hit the road heading to storm-ravaged communities in Georgia

(SAVANNAH) The American Red Cross of Southeast and Coastal Georgia is actively preparing to send trained disaster volunteers to support the disaster relief operation in Albany, GA. Over the past 48 hours or more the state has seen its share of devastating and deadly tornadoes. Esther Sheppard, Executive Director, says the volunteers are heading to Tifton, Adel, and Albany, Georgia. “We also work alongside local municipalities. We work along with our partners to, look and see where there are specific needs, such as feedings, such as spiritual care for those that have had family members that have been injured and or have had loss of life.” Sheppard said. Sheppard says the Red Cross is rapidly working with its partners and the local municipalities as it responds to help those in need. Volunteers from Southeast and Coastal Georgia will deploy in the areas of expertise in logistics, sheltering, emergency response drivers, health services, spiritual care and disaster assessment. Volunteers deployed throughout the day on Monday. The schedule is fluid, but volunteers could be deployed for ten days or more.

