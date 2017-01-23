EF-0 Tornado Hits Tattnall County

Storm survey finds EF-O tornado in Tattnall County.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston, SC, has determined that an EF-0 tornado occurred 9 miles west of Glennville in Tattnall County Georgia on Saturday, January 21st.

The survey team found 5 chicken coop/shed buildings heavily damaged with scattered metal roofing downwind about 500 yards. Minor shingle damage was noted on one home on all sides. Also, 5-10 trees were down with 2 of those uprooted. The damage occurred near the intersection of Highway 178 and Rushing Boone Road.

A final assessment of the this storm survey will be completed by Tuesday.