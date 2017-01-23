DC Women’s March turned out 500,000 this inauguration weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The turnout Ridership on Washington DC’s Metro-rail was the second highest ever on Saturday. Armed with signs and a mission – the Women’s March has been recognized by media outlets as a true success.

The Women’s March and sister rallies wanted to make a difference in the world; and for some, that meant protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says there were more than one million trips. The only day ridership was higher was on January 20, 2009 — President Obama’s first inauguration; and the very fact of turn out (between Obama and Trump) has come under bipartisan contention.

Washington DC’s Deputy Mayor says more than 500,000 people attended the Women’s March Saturday.

In recent days there has been violent protest, such as the one that occurred on Trump’s inauguration. These protests became violent as protestors started making makeshift blockades made out of metal newsstands and trash bins. The Women’s March did not see this type of violence.

Washington DC police say they did not make any arrests on Saturday related to the Women’s March. This cannot be said for other protest movements that occurred this past weekend.