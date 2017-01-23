Confirmed: Two Tornadoes Hit Screven County

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published:
screven

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Screven County

One tornado hit around 5 miles north of Woodcliff on Saturday at 2:30pm.  Maximum wind speed was 90mph.  An eyewitness said the tornado passed near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Buttermilk Road.  The tornado damaged a large metal garage and snapped or uprooted an estimated 50-75 trees.

A second tornado hit about 2.75 miles northeast of Sylvania on Saturday at 2:59pm.  This tornado was an EF-1 with maximum winds of 90mph.

The tornado track began within the Friendship Memorial Park off of Friendship Road, toppling burial markers.  The tornado continued toward the intersection of Friendship Road and Newington Highway, ending after crossing McBride Circle.  The tornado damaged a fire station and at least two homes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s