Confirmed: Two Tornadoes Hit Screven County

Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Screven County

One tornado hit around 5 miles north of Woodcliff on Saturday at 2:30pm. Maximum wind speed was 90mph. An eyewitness said the tornado passed near the intersection of Bay Branch Road and Buttermilk Road. The tornado damaged a large metal garage and snapped or uprooted an estimated 50-75 trees.

A second tornado hit about 2.75 miles northeast of Sylvania on Saturday at 2:59pm. This tornado was an EF-1 with maximum winds of 90mph.

The tornado track began within the Friendship Memorial Park off of Friendship Road, toppling burial markers. The tornado continued toward the intersection of Friendship Road and Newington Highway, ending after crossing McBride Circle. The tornado damaged a fire station and at least two homes.