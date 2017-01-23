Agency offers free and convenient tax service

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Filing your taxes can be a hassle and it can also get a little pricey, but the city, United Way and IRS have stepped up their game to help you out.

“The government agencies would like for these people to keep all of their money, so this saves them $200, $300 or $400 to have it repaired,” Debra Simmons, the executive director at N.I.A., said.

Thanks to those agencies the Neighborhood Improvement Association, or N.I.A., will do your taxes for free.

And as a bonus they have more than one location.

“We have 15 sites in Bryan, Effingham, Chatham and Liberty County,” Simmons said.

There are three ways you can get the job done. You can sit down one-on-one, but if you don’t have an hour to do so you can just drop them off.

“You will come in, give us your information, we will prepare your return and we will call you after they are ready,” Simmons said.

Or, you can simply do them online.

“My Free Taxes. For those individuals who would like to do it themselves they can do it as long as they make $64,000 less a year. They can go to myfreetaxes.org.”

However, if you choose one of the other methods there is no income limit at all.

When it’s time to go in, or drop them off, make sure you have all of the necessary documents handy.

“We will need ID, we will need social security cards for everybody on the tax return, we would need of course the W-2’s, any income information they may have like a 10-99R for retirement or any 10-99 information,” Simmons said.

N.I.A. has done taxes for free in the past, but they’ve only helped about 5,000 people. They’d like to increase that number by 2,000 to meet their goal of helping others.

“All of our organizations work with the low to moderate income individual, so that is just a goal for all of us,” Simmons said. “That’s what actually binds us together.”

The Low Country is doing something similar as well. You can click here to find times and locations.

Taxes are due by April 18th.