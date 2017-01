TORNADO WATCH UPDATE

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) A new Tornado Watch is in effect until 8pm for the highlighted areas. ADDITIONAL WATCHES ARE LIKELY HEADING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON/EVENING. A watch means tornadoes could develop. Primary threats… several tornadoes with a few intense tornadoes likely… widespread damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph… widespread large hail up to 2 inches in diameter.

