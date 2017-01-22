School Closing Information

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The severe weather has hit Savannah and surrounding areas. Below is a list of school closings for the area. This list will be updated every hour as more information from surrounding schools are brought to WSAV News 3. Should you see or hear anything relating to the storm, such as: road closings, house damage, or anything else please let WSAV know.

School Closings

Jeff Davis County Schools— students out Monday. Staff is asked to report @ 9AM if they can safely.

Toombs County Schools will be closed tomorrow, January 23, for students. Teachers and staff are to report from 8:00-3:00, if they can safely due so

Tattnall County Schools will be closed Monday, January 23, for students and staff.