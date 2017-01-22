President Trump on the tornadoes in the Southeast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — During a ceremony at the White House today, President Trump expressed his condolences to the people of Georgia. A tornado touched down there this morning, killing at least 11-people. President Trump also talked about tornado damage in Alabama.

I just spoke with Governor Nathan Deal, Georgia, great state, great people. Florida affected. Alabama affected by the tornado. And just expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken. Tornados were vicious and powerful and strong and they suffered greatly. So we’ll be helping out the state of Georgia. We’ll be speaking with Governor Scott right after this and we’ll be.. Alabama is a special place. Florida, a special place. But they got hit hard. They all got hit hard. But it looks like Georgia has lost at least 11-people as of this moment. A lot of people. So, on behalf of all of us, Governor Deal, condolences.”