Fatal shooting at Texas mall, one good Samaritan killed & 6 others shot

William McManus, San Antonio Police Chief :

There was a fatality. One of the citizens who tried to intervene to stop the robbers from escaping was shot by one of the suspects. The other individual that was with him i don’t know if they were together or they just happened to be there at the same time. He had a conceal carry license and he shot the suspect that shot the good samaritan who tried to intervene. The second suspect run through the mall after that shooting took place. He continued to shoot as he run. Our understanding right now is that six other victims were shot.”